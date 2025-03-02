**Update**



Tomorrow, the biggest health freedom event of 2025 is happening in Calgary, AB and online.



Lock in your calendars for:

An Injection of Truth II: Healing Humanity



At 8:00pm EST / 6:00 MST Monday, March 3rd



Join top scientists, doctors, and experts as they discuss the impact of Canada’s COVID-19 public health policies.

Get the latest on the mRNA vaccine, shocking findings from Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic report, and key insights on moving forward.

Don’t miss powerful presentations from:



Dr. David J. Speicher

Dr. Byram Bridle

Dr. David E. Martin

Dr. Denis Rancourt

Dr Gary Davidson

Dr. Joanny Lui

Mr. Jeff Rath

Mr. Shawn Buckley

and more



