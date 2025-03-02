**Update**
Livestreams:
Live Stream Links - Live at 8PM EST
Facebook:
Https://www.facebook.com/thefreedomtour.ca
X / Twitter:
YouTube:
Https://www.youtube.com/@escarpmentchapel
See you there!
*****************************************************************************************
Tomorrow, the biggest health freedom event of 2025 is happening in Calgary, AB and online.
Lock in your calendars for:
An Injection of Truth II: Healing Humanity
At 8:00pm EST / 6:00 MST Monday, March 3rd
Join top scientists, doctors, and experts as they discuss the impact of Canada’s COVID-19 public health policies.
Get the latest on the mRNA vaccine, shocking findings from Alberta’s COVID-19 pandemic report, and key insights on moving forward.
Don’t miss powerful presentations from:
Dr. David J. Speicher
Dr. Byram Bridle
Dr. David E. Martin
Dr. Denis Rancourt
Dr Gary Davidson
Dr. Joanny Lui
Mr. Jeff Rath
Mr. Shawn Buckley
and more
You can pick up a live stream of the event on YouTube and Twitter and Facebook - links will be sent out tomorrow.
Stay tuned.
Thanks for reading Freedom and other Unacceptable Views ! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.