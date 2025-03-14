As we stare down the installation of our second post-nationalist Prime Minister, Mark Carney - it behooves us to understand where he’s coming from and more importantly where he is going.



I am republishing “The Winter of Severe Illness and Death” - an account of the social contagion of covid - with a view to understand Mark Carney’s role as a chief architect in Canada’s pandemic response, first as a ‘pandemic advisor’ to then Prime Minister Trudeau, then as a globalist spokesman and de-bank proponent during Trucker Freedom Convoy and finally as ‘special economic advisor’ to Trudeau all the while occupying roles with the World Economic Forum, the U.N. and private equity.



Marc Carney and his organizations own a great deal of the horrors we experienced during covid and if they have their way, we can bet they are just getting started.

We will know them by their fruits.