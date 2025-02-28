T

The reorienting of our heading with like minded people has been the most enduring silver lining of ‘covid’. Every day people are choosing principle over politics, and every day life gets better. This is not to say that we are out of the woods. Or that our path is wide and even. Far from it. But it is undeniable that the people who are joining together to reform and rebuild our institutions and our culture, eases the burden of our efforts. We are beginning to see the fruits of our labour and that is accelerant to the movement.



Last week, Dr David Speicher’s work on DNA and SV40 contamination in the mRNA vaccine was recognized with a tremendously meaningful honour. He is the namesake and the inspiration for The David Declaration. A statement put forward to the Australian government by Member of Parliament Russell Broadbent calling for the end of mRNA injections. Dr Speicher has provided the receipts, now The David Declaration insists the burden of proof for ‘safe and effective’ be shifted to the those making the claims.

The David Declaration is a declaration of reason, scientific integrity and common sense. But deeper than that it is an acknowledgement that some things we can know on principle, and it is a declaration that the principled things are worth standing for.



Dr Speicher’s tireless efforts are bearing fruit and The David Declaration is our opportunity to help carry that message for David, for Australians and for each other.



Join thousands of scientists, medical professionals, and concerned citizens who are standing on principle.

Sign and the share The David Declaration at www.TheDavidDeclaration.org

Follow Dr Speicher's work published free on his substack. https://www.courageoustruth.davidspeicher.com/.../the...

Consider supporting his enormously important research on GiveSendGo. https://www.givesendgo.com/drdavidspeicher