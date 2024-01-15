Continued from Part I:



A Winter of Severe Illness and Death: And The Stories that Saved Us

It’s hard to imagine what the mood was like in Canada in the first weeks of 2022. We were entering the third year of the ‘pandemic’ and a creeping despotism had reshaped most aspects of daily life.

Civil rights were suspended under emergency powers. The public health policies that had upended our lives were failing spectacularly, yet somehow new restrictions were on their way. Trudeau’s government had singled out ‘unvaccinated Canadians’ to explain away the tsunami of ‘breakthrough’ cases. Only a handful of our leaders had the guts to point out the absurdity of blaming us for their policy failures. And when they did, they were vilified.

When we heard whispers of a convoy, it was exactly like a spark of light at the end of a tunnel. However faint, we followed the only real thing we had encountered in months.

Handfuls of people in the alternative media space began to investigate. Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein were two of those people who amplified our plight. They covered it on their Darkhorse podcast here:

And here:

Tucker Carlson followed soon after here:

Here:

And here:

Throughout the nearly month long protest, Heather went on to publish a series of articles on the convoy as she pursued some of the most moving, hopeful, and heartbreaking stories of our lives. She did it with the greatest of depth and breadth, painting a beautiful picture of the human spirit. She covered much of it as told in our own words, giving Canadians a voice above the walls erected all around us.

These stories can be found on her Natural Selections Substack, beginning with this one published as the Truckers were crossing Canada on their way to our nation’s capital from British Columbia - and in the midst of intense media slander.

I wrote to Heather just after returning from the highway, completely star struck by the convoy, brimming with hope and taken by the seriousness of the moment.

I was moved to tears on the single most exciting day in our families’ lives and I felt compelled to share my gratitude with Heather & Bret for covering the convoy with an honesty and fairness I could not see anywhere else.

It was real and true and so much more powerful than anything we could have imagined.

She published the letter here:

She published Mila’s story, as told by her mother Tara, of how Mila a young Canadian girl at the peak of her radiant potential was caught inside the merciless upheaval of the ‘lock-downs’.

It struck me to my very core and moved me in ways I had not experienced. It swept my mind into the well of sorrow that engulfed her family. My heart sank beneath my gut. Mila’s life, ended early, was a tragedy, but our silence was a crime. I set out to tell her story.

As the worlds camera’s assembled in our capital, trying to get a glimpse of the convoy, Heather had an inside line. Everyday Canadians, citizen journalists, and photographers poured their hearts out to her and Bret long before the real events exploded across the world.

This collection of stories dispels the myths and hexes cast from the main stream press. They beautifully frame the revelry and joy in the streets. They reveal the truth of the convoy that landed like a kill shot to the lockdowns.



Over the last couple of years it became abundantly clear that above everything else The Trucker Freedom Convoy is the story of redemption. It reminds us that a second chance is possible through love and sacrifice.

The Truckers, in their raw and magnanimous way, showed us that we will only be truly free when we lay our lives down in service to each other.

These stories are where our freedom begins.