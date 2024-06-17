Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Unacceptable Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
An Injection of Truth II: Healing Humanity
Standing on Principle March 3rd 2025
Mar 2
•
Dan Freeman
3
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
An Injection of Truth II: Healing Humanity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
February 2025
The David Declaration: Aligning on Principle
And the Benefits of Being Right for the Right Reasons.
Feb 28
•
Dan Freeman
1
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
The David Declaration: Aligning on Principle
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Right, for the Wrong Reasons
How the Dissidents got it so Right
Feb 28
101
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
Right, for the Wrong Reasons
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
52
June 2024
An Injection of Truth Townhall – Calgary, Alberta
They say there are two sides to every story and somewhere in the middle must lie the truth. At the same time, science is constantly changing and a good…
Published on Courageous Truth
•
Jun 17, 2024
May 2024
The Geneva Project: Standing against the WHO Pandemic Treaty
Therefore, put on the full armour of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything…
Published on Courageous Truth
•
May 25, 2024
January 2024
The Stories that Saved Us
from a Winter of Severe Illness and Death
Jan 15, 2024
•
Dan Freeman
1
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
The Stories that Saved Us
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2023
Jonker Brotherhood
12 big rigs associated with this family business took part in the Freedom Convoy.
Published on Thank You, Truckers!
•
Nov 25, 2023
October 2023
Information Contamination all the way down
Dr David Speicher's story is as compelling as his research where he found DNA contamination in the mRNA vaccine
Oct 19, 2023
•
Dan Freeman
4
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
Information Contamination all the way down
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
September 2023
The Persecution of Tamara Lich
Part 1: The Arrest
Sep 9, 2023
•
Dan Freeman
2
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
The Persecution of Tamara Lich
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2023
Unacceptable Podcast w/ Dr Patrick Phillips
Outtake: Dr Patrick Phillips on The Trucker Freedom Convoy
Mar 7, 2023
•
Dan Freeman
5
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
10:07
February 2023
Unacceptable?
Movie Premiere, March 11 North Bay, Ontario
Feb 25, 2023
•
Dan Freeman
1
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
Unacceptable?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Winter of Severe Illness and Death
And the stories that saved us
Feb 14, 2023
•
Dan Freeman
5
Share this post
Freedom and other Unacceptable Views
The Winter of Severe Illness and Death
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
© 2025 TheFormOfThings
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts